Bharat Box Office Collection: Finally! Salman Khan’s movie limps to Rs 200 crore club

Bharat Box Office report: Salman Khan's Bharat entered the Rs 200 crore club with a total collection of Rs 201.86 crore according to movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh. Taran Adarsh in his tweets about Bharat said that the movie has crossed Rs 200 crore Box Office collection mark on Thursday and is currently the best in the north. He also mentioned that Bharat's business has slowed down in other circuits in the prevailing week. Bharat did a business of Rs 4.30 crore on Friday, Rs 6.37 crore on Saturday, Rs 6.19 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.63 crore on Monday and of Rs 2.32 crore on Tuesday. The movie collected Rs 180 crore in the first week and only Rs 21.81 crore till Tuesday in the current week. The movies total collection after 15 days of box office run is only Rs 201.86 crore which is quite less for a Salman Khan's Eid release. Also Read:\u00a0Shahrukh Khan, Son Aryan Khan to voice Mufasa and Simba in Disney\u2019s The Lion King The slow growth shows that the movie has not met the expectations and received criticism from experts for poor content and less action which are the backbone of Salman Khan movies. Despite the criticism and beating all the expectations Salman Khan proved that no matter what, Bhai's fans will always support him as they pushed the movie to cross the milestone of Rs 200 crore at the Box office. Bharat was Salman Khan's Eid release and was expected to do a business of at least Rs 250 Crore on box office. In previous years, all Salman Khan's Eid releases have performed superbly on Box office with movies like Sultan which released in July 2016 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan which released in July 2017, collected a total of Rs 300.45 and Rs 320.34 respectively and are considered blockbusters. Earlier Bharat recorded 3rd highest opening of all time on box office collection and received mix reviews from fans in the following weeks. It is to be noted that Salman Khan, going out of his ways, did a lot of promotion for this movie and thanked Team India for Watching it.