Bharat Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan, Katrina kaif-starrer is unstoppable

Box office collection of bharat, 2nd day collection of bharat, bharat collection 2nd day, bharat movie 2nd day collection, bharat one two collection, bharat 2nd day box office collection, bharat collection day 2, bharat movie collection second day, bharat day 2, bharat movie second day box office collection, Bharat movie review, Taran Adarsh twitter, Taran adarsh Review, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif