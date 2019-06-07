Bharat Box Office collection Day 2: Salman Khan, Katrina kaif-starrer is unstoppable

Published: June 7, 2019 12:09:15 PM

Bharat Box office Day 2: The film took over Dharma Production's Kalank which collected Rs 21.60 crore on its opening day. However, the movie failed to break the record of Hollywood's mega-release Avengers: Endgame.

Bharat day 2 box office: Salman Khan’s big ticket Eid release Bharat has continued to collect bog numbers at the box office. Even on a working weekday, the movie collected around Rs 30 crore at the box office taking its total collection to over Rs 73 crore in just two days. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday: “Bharat puts up a big total on Day 2 (working day after Eid holiday). Plexes saw normal decline, while single screens held fort. Saw excellent occupancy in evening/night shows. Overall, 2-day total is superb. Wednesday 42.30 crore, Thursday Rs 31 crore. Total: ₹ 73.30 crore. India biz.”


The film’s decline from its first day was a normal decline as Thursday was a working weekday and to collect Rs 30 crore in the middle of the week is a big feat. Salman Khan took to twitter and thanked his fan for supporting the film. The Sultan-star tweeted: “Big thank you to all for giving biggest opening of my career.” Salman Khan said that he is feeling proud that everyone in the theatres is standing up during the national anthem scene in the movie. “There could be no bigger respect for our country than this,” Khan said.


Earlier on Wednesday, Salman Khan’s Bharat re-stamped his authority as box office king after Bharat got massive opening at the ticket window on Eid. The film opened to record breaking numbers collecting highest ever opening day amount for any Hindi movie in 2019 so far. Bharat collected a Rs 42.30 crore on Wednesday. The film took over Dharma Production’s Kalank which collected Rs 21.60 crore on its opening day. However, the movie failed to break the record of Hollywood’s mega-release Avengers: Endgame which amassed over Rs 50 crore on its first day at the box office.

Critics gave Bharat mixed reviews and it got average to above average ratings. But film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his one word review said that the is a ‘SMASH-HIT’ and gave it four star rating. Adarsh said that Bharat is an emotional journey and Salman is its lifeline and is exceptional in the movie. Adarsh also praised Katrina Kaif saying that she has excelled in the film. Meanwhile, Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film two and a half stars and called the movie “more a miss than hit”. Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sonali Kulkarni, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Satish Kaushik in important roles. Released on Eid, June 5, Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

