Bharat box office collection day 13: Salman Khan-starrer slows down, 200 crore mark looks distant

Bharat Box Office Collection: Being Salman Khan's Eid release, Bharat might have bagged good number in the opening week with a collection of Rs 167.60 crores according to Trade Analyst and Film Critic Taran Adarsh but the movie has since then gone slow at the box office. #Bharat is steady on Day 7. Should cross ? 175 cr today [Day 8]. Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr, Tue 8.30 cr. Total: ? 167.60 cr. India biz. \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2019 A report by Bollywood Hungama suggested that Bharat has earned only Rs 188.65 crores so far. Despite being a celebration for Salman Khan fans, some critics said that the movie has nothing new to offer and thus is not attracting those who are not die-hard Salman Khan fans. Generally, Salman's Eid releases are expected to earn above Rs 200 crores. Also Read:\u00a0Court acquits Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal in 2007 assault case\u00a0 The movie was promoted extensively by Salman Khan and he made many statements thanking various people and celebrities who watched it including Team India for watching the movie. Salman Khan said that he was very happy as his movie Bharat was doing 'really really well'. "Everyone\u2019s work is being appreciated. I have not done these many interviews to promote the film that I am doing now. But it\u2019s okay because all those people who have watched the film and liked it, this is to say a big thank you to them. People, who have watched the film, are doing a good job by talking good about the film and encouraging others to watch it. But if people haven\u2019t watched the film and they are not taking these people seriously, then I, myself, am going to say that go and watch it. It\u2019s a good film," said Salman. Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat. shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England.best wishes for the upcoming matches. pura #Bharat apke sath hai. #BharatJeetega \u2014 Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019 Happy with the film's performance, Katrina Kaif in an interview to DNA said that "There is a lot of heart and passion behind the decision to make this film. I loved the script from day one. It was a joy to be on the sets. I was having such a good time playing the character; I felt confident that people would respond positively to it. I was able to find enjoyment and connection with the character". She has played the role of Ms. Kumud Raina, an employment consultant in Bharat.