Bharat Ane Nenu set to cross $3 mn mark in the US; Mahesh Babu starrer earns praises from Telangana MLA

The reviews have been on the positive side and for Mahesh Babu, the film is proving to be winning feat.

Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu is witnessing phenomenal success at the domestic as well as overseas box office. Within five days of its release, the film has made a whopping $2.6M in the US market. The film had made Rs 125 cr worldwide, making the Mahesh Babu starrer the highest grossing Telugu film in the US after the Baahubali series. Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, ” Telugu film #BharatAneNenu continues to trend strongly on weekdays in USA… Thu previews + Fri $ 1,401,453, Sat $ 697,592, Sun $ 369,022, Mon $ 79,635, Tue $ 126,799, Total: $ 2,674,501 [₹ 17.91 cr] #BAN @Rentrak”In the United States, the film has put up a mammoth collection on its first day.

The reviews have been on the positive side and for Mahesh Babu, the film is proving to be winning feat. By far, this is the actor’s highest grosser of his career and for his role as the Chief Minister in the film, Mahesh Babu has been flooded with applause. K. T. Rama Rao the MLA of Telangana met the South Indian Superstar and director Kortala Siva after watching the film. So much was he moved by the political drama that the Telangana MLA was all praise for Bharat Ane Nenu. A moment of much pride, the trio came together for a public interactive session.

Telugu film #BharatAneNenu continues to trend strongly on weekdays in USA…

Thu previews + Fri $ 1,401,453

Sat $ 697,592

Sun $ 369,022

Mon $ 79,635

Tue $ 126,799

Total: $ 2,674,501 [₹ 17.91 cr]#BAN@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2018

Industry veterans have touted Mahesh Babu’s performance as one of his career best. The film is a political drama which showcases Mahesh Babu’s journey from being a young graduate to being the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh who fights for the right of the people.

But in spite of a great show at the box office so far, the film has failed to go past the collection of the Baahubali series or Ram Charan’s recently released Rangasthalam.