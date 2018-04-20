Bharat Ane Nenu: Mahesh Babu is feeling overwhelmed – Here is what his fans must know

Mahesh Babu has tweeted, “Feeling overwhelmed seeing the love of fans from all across the world.” (Photo from Twitter)

Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu Movie Review: Superstar Mahesh Babu’s much-awaited film Bharat Ane Nenu is now running in theatres. It’s a big moment for Mahesh Babu’s fan as they had pinned high hopes from this grand movie of the Telugu superstar. Famous film critic Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and wrote, “Super stardom of Mahesh Babu hits cinema halls today. Fan frenzy on social media with #MaheshBabu1stday1stshow. @urstrulyMahesh.” Ramesh Bala has reviewed the movie too. Bala tweeted, “#BharatAneNenu [3.5/5] : A Good Political Action Entertainer.. @urstrulyMahesh is impressive as the young reformer CM..He brings the right body language and aces both in Mass and Class scenes..@Advani_Kiara is good..Dir @sivakoratala has used what will work with ppl ????.”

Reportedly, Bharat Ane Nenu is getting an overwhelming response from Mahesh Babu fans. Mahesh Babu has tweeted, “Feeling overwhelmed seeing the love of fans from all across the world ధన్యవాదాలు , நன்றி, Thank You, धन्यवाद #MaheshBabu1stDay1stShow.”

As of now, Bharat Ane Nenu’s rating on imdb is 9.3

Earlier, Mahesh Babu had tweeted, “It is overwhelming for me to present a film so close to my heart on this special day. Happy Birthday, amma 🙂 🙂 Bharat Ane Nenu in cinemas now.”

#BharatAneNenu 1st Half: It’s @urstrulyMahesh show all the way.. Once he takes oath as CM, there is no looking back.. Assembly scene, Cabinet meeting and interval block stand out.. Subtle Mass.. Fans and general audience will be happy with the proceedings so far.. ???? — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 20, 2018

Mahesh Babu had tweeted a teaser of the film saying, “Excited to bring this to you. In cinemas from April 20th 🙂 #BharatAneNenu.”