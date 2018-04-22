Bharat Ane Nenu Box office collection: Massive! Mahesh Babu starrer enters Rs 100-crore club in 2 days

Bharat Ane Nenu Box office collection Day 2: One of the biggest releases in Telugu cinema this year is Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu. The movie is off to a roaring start not only in domestic markets but international as well.

Bharat Ane Nenu Box office collection Day 2: One of the biggest releases in Telugu cinema this year is Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu. The movie is off to a roaring start not only in domestic markets but international as well. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. The film has earned approximately Rs 74 crore in domestic markets and Rs 26 Crore overseas. Moreover, the film in just two days of its release has stormed into the top five chart in Australia.

In fact, on Sunday it is expected to emerge as the second highest opener in 2018 after Padmaavat, tweeted Trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “Telugu film #BharatAneNenu storms into TOP 5 charts in AUSTRALIA… Today [Sun; Day 3], it will emerge the SECOND HIGHEST OPENER – 2018, after #Padmaavat [note: opening weekend biz]…Fri A$ 168,194…Sat A$ 116,017 / 38 locations Total: A$ 284,211 [? 1.44 cr] #BAN @Rentrak,” tweeted Adarsh.

In the United States, the film has put up a mammoth collection on its first day. Bharat Ane Nenu debuted at number eight position at USA Box Office. “After the initial hype, the content does the talking… Telugu film #BharatAneNenu lives up to the hype, takes a ROARING START in USA and puts up a GIGANTIC TOTAL as Fri draws to a close… Debuts at No 8 at USA BO…Thu previews + Fri $ 1,397,657 [? 9.26 cr] #BAN @Rentrak,” tweeted Adarsh.

The film is receiving a brilliant response from the audience and analysts are of the opinion that it might go past Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam. The film is already a huge success in Australia and has collected AUD 168,194 (Rs 85.45 lakhs) on its opening day. “Telugu biggie #BharatAneNenu sets Australia BO on … WHAT.A.START… Mahesh Babu proves his stamina and star pull, while #BharatAneNenu proves its mettle at the ticket window… Fri A$ 168,194 [Rs 85.45 lakhs] / 35 locations Well begun is half done (sic),” trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

Although the day 2 domestic circuit collection is yet to come out, on the first day, Bharat Ane Nenu made 27 lakhs in Chennai. The day 1 collection in Chennai of the Mahesh Babu starrer beat Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam (Rs 25 lakhs) and Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi (Rs 24 lakhs).

In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh plays the character of Chief Minister Bharat Ram in the film. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame, Kiara Advani stars in the film with superstar Mahesh Babu. This is Kiara’s first film in Tollywood.