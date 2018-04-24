Bharat Ane Nenu box office collection: Mahesh Babu-Koratala Siva film’s success resonates overseas, crosses $3.5 million mark

Bharat Ane Nenu Box office collection Day: Not just this, Bharat Ane Nenu has become the biggest Telugu grosser in Kerala.

Bharat Ane Nenu box office collection: Bharat Ane Nenu shows no signs of stopping and 4 days after the release, the Mahesh Babu-Koratala Siva film has crossed the $3.5 million mark in the overseas market. The movie has grossed Rs 125 cr at the worldwide box office. Not just this, Bharat Ane Nenu has become the biggest Telugu grosser in Kerala. The four days grand total in Kerala stands at Rs 6.72 Lakh. The film was released on 520 screens across 45 foreign countries and this is one of the biggest releases for Mahesh Babu. the movie witnessed a roaring response at the domestic as well as overseas box office. Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” Telugu film #BharatAneNenu has an EXTRAORDINARY opening weekend in USA… Will be interesting to see how it performs on weekdays… Thu previews + Fri $ 1,402,713 Sat $ 697,592, Sun $ 367,651 / 249 locations, Total: $ 2,467,956 [₹ 16.42 cr].”

In the first weekend, Bharat Ane Nenu collected $2,488,121 at the US box office. Bharat Ane Nenu debuted at number eight position at USA Box Office. The film is receiving a brilliant response from the audience and analysts are of the opinion that it might go past Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam. The film is also a huge success in Australia and had taken a startling start at the box office. Interesting, the Mahesh Babu starrer has already become the 5th highest grossing Telugu movie of all time in the country.

In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Bhatt essays the role of Chief Minister Bharat Ram. The film also for the very first time witnesses the pairing of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame, Kiara Advani with the South superstar. Koratala Siva’s political drama Bharat Ane Nenu was welcomed by positive reviews from the critics.

The film was released after the end of 48 days long TFPC strike.