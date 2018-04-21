Bharat Ane Nenu box office collection day 1: Mahesh Babu starrer off to roaring start, earns over 50 cr

The film is already a huge success in Australia and has collected AUD 168,194 (Rs 85.45 lakhs) on its opening day.

Bharat Ane Nenu box office collection day 1: Telugu film Bharat Ane Nenu is one of the biggest releases this year. The Mahesh Babu start has got off to a roaring start not only at the domestic box office but worldwide as well. The film is receiving an insane response from the audience and analysts are of the opinion that it might go past Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam. The film is already a huge success in Australia and has collected AUD 168,194 (Rs 85.45 lakhs) on its opening day. “Telugu biggie #BharatAneNenu sets Australia BO on … WHAT.A.START… Mahesh Babu proves his stamina and star pull, while #BharatAneNenu proves its mettle at the ticket window… Fri A$ 168,194 [Rs 85.45 lakhs] / 35 locations Well begun is half done (sic),” trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

The film for the very first time witnesses the pairing of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story fame, Kiara Advani with the South superstar Mahesh Babu. This is Kiara’s first film in the south industry. Reportedly, Bharat Ane Nenu has already made a whopping Rs 50 cr worldwide. Koratala Siva’s political drama Bharat Ane Nenu has opened up to positive reviews and this is further going to benefit the film’s collection.

Adarsh had earlier predicted, “And a Tsunami is about to unleash at USA BO tomorrow… Mahesh Babu’s keenly-anticipated Telugu film #BharatAneNenu is expected to fetch a MIND-BOGGLING START from its premiere screenings in USA… Countdown has begun… Will it set new benchmarks?”

Bharat Ane Nenu released in Chennai after the end of TFPC strike and has reportedly made 27 lakhs. The day 1 collection in Chennai not only beat Ram Charan's Rangasthalam (Rs 25 lakhs) but Pawan Kalyan's Agnyaathavaasi (Rs 24 lakhs) couldn't stand the wave of Mahesh Babu's stardom.

The day 1 collection in Chennai not only beat Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam (Rs 25 lakhs) but Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi (Rs 24 lakhs) as the two movies couldn’t stand the wave of Mahesh Babu’s stardom. This is also Mahesh Babu’s best ever opening day collection. Mahesh plays the character of Chief Minister Bharat Ram in the film. Given the overwhelming response of fans and audience, Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to thank everyone.