Bhamaa’s latest photo shoot goes viral, see stunning pics

Bhamaa took to Facebook and Instagram to share her latest photoshoot pictures.

For Keralites worldwide, Bhamaa is a name they associate with a lovely young actress whose screen presence is accompanied by a characteristic dazzling smile. Just few days ahead of the Kerala Onam festival, the actress has shared stunning images from her latest photoshoot. The choice of traditional temple jewellery is as stunning as her beige-gold hued saree. Her images have been a big hit with fans and movie-goers, and the pics have now gone viral on social media, mesmerising Malayalis and fans of the “Nivedyam” actress. The actress took to Facebook and Instagram to share her latest photoshoot pictures.

In the latest photo-shoot, a series of her photos have got fans delighted as they now get a closer glimpse of the stunning actress, with sparkling eyes and an adorable smile. These images of Bhamaa serve as a gentle reminder to many Keralites of their first glimpse of the actress as the lively and bubbly ‘girl-next-door’ in ‘Nivedyam’, which had been her debut film in Malayalam cinema.

Bhamaa’s debut Malayalam film ‘Nivedyam’ was a blockbuster hit, which was directed by none other than Malayalam cinema’s most iconic storyteller, AK Lohithadas, who later took up direction. Her role portrayed an endearing, village-belle innocence that deeply touched the hearts of Malayalis across the globe.

The on-screen couple’s hit song in the film “Odakuzhal vili ketto” is an evergreen melodious duet to savour in Malayalam cinema.

Fans may remember Bhamaa’s traditional attire in her debut movie ‘Nivedyam’ as well as the sweet song, which had conquered the hearts of Keralites. Her role in the blockbuster hit ‘Husbands in Goa’ was just as lively and charming.

Ahead of the festival of Thiruonam, the ‘Nivedyam’ actress has once again dazzled her Malayali fans with her recent photo shoot in a gorgeous beige gold hued saree. Now that these images have gone viral, there is buzz on social media that fans are hopeful of seeing more of their favorite actress on the big screen soon.