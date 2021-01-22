Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away at Delhi hospital; PM Modi condoles his death

Chanchal was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications. Image: IE

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.

Chanchal breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Apollo Hospital here, the sources said. He was admitted to the south Delhi hospital on November 27 and died after suffering from brain complications, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of noted ‘bhajan’ singer Narendra Chanchal and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing. In a tweet, Modi expressed his condolences to the singer’s family and fans.