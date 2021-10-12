Bhagyashree 2.0: Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor makes comeback with Thalaivi

The actor has two grown up kids at present who are encouraging their mother to turn back the clock and begin acting again.

After winning innumerable hearts by her performance in Maine Pyar Kiya(1989) opposite Salman Khan, actor Bhagyashree vanished what seemed like forever to only make a comeback in 2021’s Thalaivi. The actor who impressed the world with her performance in the superhit film in 1989 chose to tie the knot and forsake her career in the films. The actor maintains that she has no regrets as she consciously prioritised her family over her career, the Indian Express reported.

The actor told ETimes that the bygone era was different and women had an extremely arduous challenge of coping with both the fronts. The actress said that she feels lucky that she did not have to ‘hide’ her husband and regret for not being able to get married. The actor has two grown up kids at present who are encouraging their mother to turn back the clock and begin acting again. Describing the thought process she went through when she quit her career, Bhagyashree said that society would look down upon women who struggled to manage their family, society and career perfectly.

It is not as if the prospects were not bright enough for the career to make lasting peace with her personal space, the actor revealed that post Maine Pyar Kiya, almost every big film that got made in the industry was offered to her but she chose otherwise. Speaking about the rapport she had with actor Salman Khan, Bhagyashree said that both of them have met occasionally a number of times. However, the actor said that she deliberately distanced herself from the film industry after she had made up her mind.

To the prospect of her getting cast with actor Salman Khan in a film in the near future, the actor said that she would love to collaborate with Khan as that would create a lot of talk and conversation but it ultimately depends on whether a producer or director wants to cast them both for a particular film.