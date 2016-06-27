Beyonce Knowles emerges top winner at 2016 BET Awards 

The 34-year-old star also won video of the year, Coca-Cola viewers’ choice award and centric award, all for her music video “Formation”. (Reuters)

Beyonce Knowles was the biggest winner at the 2016 BET Awards as the singer took home a total of four awards, including Best female R&B/pop artist.

Drake and Bryson Tiller trailed behind with three and two awards, respectively.

Besides the best male hip-hop artist title, Drake nabbed the best group award for his works with Future and best collaboration for his latest hit with Rihanna, “Work”, reported Aceshowbiz.

Tiller, meanwhile, was named best male R&B/pop artist and best new artist.

Other winners included Nicki Minaj (best female hip-hop artist), Kirk Franklin (best gospel artist), Skepta (best international act UK) and Wizkid (best international act Africa).

Some actors and athletes were also honored at the ceremony which aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taraji P Henson and Michael B Jordan earned the best actress and best actor titles, respectively, while Samuel L Jackson won the lifetime achievement award.

“Straight Outta Compton” won the best movie gong.

In sports categories, tennis player Serena Williams was dubbed Sportswoman of the Year. As for the Sportsman of the Year title, it went to NBA star Stephen Curry.

For the second year in a row, “Black-ish” stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross returned to host the event, where they introduced an epic lineup of performers, including Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Future and an all-star tribute to the late Prince by Sheila E, Stevie Wonder, The Roots and more.