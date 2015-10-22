Beyonce joins Nicki Minaj on stage

Rapper Nicki Minaj and Beyonce Knowles stole the spotlight on stage as they performed their latest collaboration “Feeling Myself” for the first time.

Minaj and Beyonce finally performed the song live for the first time at the event taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, October 20, reported Ace Showbiz.

Flaunting her curves in a black figure-hugging bodysuit, Minaj kicked off the performance by rapping her opening verse while busting out some choreographed moves with her dancers, who were also clad in all-black.

Beyone joined her later in the song. Taking the stage in a pink long-sleeved outfit, she repeatedly sang her “feeling myself” line along with her own dancers.

Fans were obsessed over the two ladies’ energetic performance. They gave it rave reviews on Twitter. “This performance was everything and anything this world will ever need,” said one user.

“That iconic moment when these two women snatched hundreds of weaves at the same time: #BeyNika #TIDALX1020,” another added.