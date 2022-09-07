Better content to cheaper tickets: Here’s what the Hindi film industry needs to change in order to revive

It’s no longer a secret that the Hindi film industry is going through a rough path with back-to-back flops at the box office. From boycott calls being made for every film and actor, South films working well at the box office to a shift in the content consumption pattern of viewers with OTT platforms and the growing disconnect of the films with the masses, it just feels that the industry needs to pause and evaluate what’s not working for them.



Honestly, the Hindi film industry has called this upon itself. Coming out of the pandemic, the industry failed to understand the needs and the choices of the audience that managed to consume international content for two long years. Blame it on the pandemic or the lack of foresight, the point is – the industry had no plan to work better. The films that have been released were made before the pandemic on issues relevant then, two years later, the audience is not going to accept stale ideas and content. Period.

However, it would be too early to write obituaries of Bollywood. Things might be bad, but with little effort, the industry can bounce back. In a recent interview with financialexpress.com, actor Pankaj Tripathi said, “The audience is demanding good content and unless we serve them with it, they’ll reject everything.” He further said that for him box office doesn’t matter as he works to entertain and if the people are liking him, he is at peace.

Producer Jay Shewakramani explained, “We could see the obvious reasons for a change in the Hindi Film industry are based on the choice of content, prices, diversity in the viewer choices, etc., and I believe all of these hold true. It is a certain mixture of all of the above. Nonetheless, the truth remains the same that a film’s quality holds more good than the budget it is made up of. People have shown up in huge numbers if the film has carried great word of mouth and also haven’t shown up at all if it didn’t. So, yes, it’s an indisputable fact that all of us in the industry need to take a moment to reflect on the kind of content we intend to put forth for heading forward.”

Huma Qureshi, on being asked about why the Hindi films are not working at the box office told us, “We are not making good content and we need to work harder to entertain the audience.”

That’s not all, the ticket prices for the films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan were exorbitant and it’s foolish to think and post-Covid people would have that sort of spending capacity. If the ticket prices are reduced and snacks are cheaper, people might opt to go back to theatres for experience. There’s a reason why we are saying that – the viewers know that the film will eventually release on the streaming platforms and they can watch it at the comfort of their homes. Why would they be willing to spend Rs 500 on tickets and additional Rs 400 for snacks?

We also need to consider that the attention span of the viewers has decreased. The pandemic allowed them to watch content at their will – they watched half the film and finished their chores. Now, that’s not possible with theatrical experience, but the makers should definitely consider reducing the time of movies.

Getting back into the business is not that difficult, but we need to blame the laziness of makers and writers. The success of remakes and franchises over the last few years have killed our appetite for taking risks. The audience wants fresh content and unless we give them that, the films are going to flop.

