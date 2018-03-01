Bereaved Boney Kapoor pens heartfelt message for Sridevi, says life will never be the same again

In the letter, he expressed his gratitude to his friends, family, colleagues for standing beside just like a rock.

Losing a loved one is indeed a devastating experience and Boney Kapoor’s heartfelt message dedicated to his wife speaks for it. The unfortunate demise of Sridevi has left the family shattered, especially husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. Boney penned an emotional tribute to Sridevi’s existence in their lives and how their lives will never be the same again. In the letter, he expressed his gratitude to his friends, family, colleagues for standing beside just like a rock. He also mentions Arjun and Anshula Kapoor in the letter and called them the ‘pillar of strength’ for himself and his daughters.

A bereaved Boney Kapoor, lamenting the loss of the legendary actress, said that the world might know her as Chandini, an actor par excellence, but ‘Sri’ to him was his love, friend and mother to their daughters. He also expressed concern towards the well being of the girls and how it is the need of the hour to move forward without Sridevi.

Here is the full text of the tribute penned by Boney Kapoor:

Losing a friend, wife and mother of your two young daughters is a loss inexplicable in words. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers and all of you countless fans of my Sridevi who have stood by us like rocks. I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss.

To the world she was their Chandni..the actor par excellence…their Sridevi..but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls..my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything….their life. She was the axis around which our family ran.

As we bid goodbye to my beloved wife and Khushi & Janhvi’s mama, I have a sincere request. Please respect our need to grieve privately. If you need to talk of Sri, let it be of the special memories that connect each of you to her. She was and is an actor that is irreplaceable. Love and respect her for that. The curtains never come down on an actor’s life, because they shine of the silver screen forever.

My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri. She was our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure.

Rest in peace, my love. Our lives will never be the same again.

-Boney Kapoor”

The loss is indeed heart rendering for the Kapoor family who lost a life too soon. Sridevi who passed away on Saturday night was in Dubai attending the marriage of her nephew Mohit Marwah. According to reports, the cause of her death has been deemed as áccidental drowning’. Sridevi was 54. The mortal remains of the iconic Bollywood actress was kept in Celebration Sports club, where people from across the industry as well as fans thronged to pay her last tribute. She was later cremated with state honours in Vile Parle Crematorium.