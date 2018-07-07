Bengali actor Joy Mukherjee arrested for assaulting actress Sayantika Banerjee, gets bail

It is reported that Sayantika was assaulted by Joy while she was returning to her home in Southern Avenue residence in South Kolkata. Police have also seized the car of the male actor and is investigating the alleged crime.

Bengali actor Joy Mukherjee was arrested by Kolkata police today on the charges of assaulting his actress Sayantika Banerjee. As per ANI report, Joy Mukherjee has been granted bail by Alipore court on a personal bail bond of Rs 500. Joy Mukherjee was produced before Alipore court. It is reported that Sayantika was assaulted by Joy while she was returning to her home in Southern Avenue residence in South Kolkata. Police have also seized the car of the male actor and is investigating the alleged crime. Joy has been booked under IPC act 279 for rashdriving. 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt). The arrest was made after the actress lodged a complaint at the Tollygunge police station.

On Friday morning, when Sayantika was returning from her gym, Joy allegedly chased her car, intercepted it on Southern Avenue and tried to drag her out of the vehicle. Sayantika’s manager was also present in the car at that time. As per a TOI report, Sayantika and Joy were former lovers and ended their eight-year relationship recently. However, they did a Bengali film ‘Uma’ together after their strained relationship.

Sayantika Banerjee is a popular Bengali actress who is acclaimed for her acting and dance skills. She recently starred in the hit film Uma along with Joy Mukherjee and Jishu Sengupta. Joy is also a popular face in Bengali Television and films. He has appeared in films like Warrant, Target: The Final Mission, Hangover. Both Joy and Sayantika have been paired opposite each other in films like Target and Shooter.

This is not the first time that Tollywood actresses have been assaulted by either fellow industry men or even commoners. In September 2017, Tollywood actress Kanchana Moitra was harassed by three drunken men. Kanchana in her police complaint had said that three drunken men had stopped her car near Siriti crossing at 1 am when it had brushed past a man standing on the road. The men snatched the keys of the vehicle, dragged her out and touched her inappropriately. The incident took place close to Tollygunge when Moitra was returning to her Behala residence in south west part of the city.