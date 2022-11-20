Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma passes away at 24

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma, who was on ventilator support after suffering multiple cardiac arrests, died on Sunday at a hospital in Kolkata. The actress had suffered a brain stroke on November 1 and was rushed to the hospital and was put on ventilator support. She was 24.

She had an intracranial hemorrhage and had to undergo left frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. On November 14, the actor suffered multiple cardiac arrests following which her health deteriorated, The Indian Express reported.

Previously, Aindrila’s boyfriend and actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury took to social media and urged everyone to ‘pray for a miracle.’ He wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human.”

Aindrila Sharma was a cancer survivor who defeated the disease twice. She was recently declared cancer-free by the doctors and made her acting comeback too.

Born and brought up in Berhampore, West Bengal, the actor made her television debut with Jhumur and went on to star in shows such as Mahapeeth Tarapeeth, Jibon Jyoti, and Jiyon Kathi. She was also part of movies like Ami Didi No 1 and Love Cafe.