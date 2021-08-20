BellBottom review: Akshay Kumar’s pacy entertainer is a worthy big-screen watch

The loose-fiction actioner is based on a spate of real-life Indian Airlines plane hijackings in the 1980s. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom doesn’t take itself too seriously, is fashioned as a pacy entertainer, never loses sight of that objective, and happily brings exaggerated situations and characters to the fore.

The loose-fiction actioner is based on a spate of real-life Indian Airlines plane hijackings in the 1980s. While Akshay Kumar fronts it as a R&AW agent, a bunch of supporting acts also grab the limelight. The film embraces the upbeat and silly spirit and makes for a worthy big-screen outing amid Covid-19.

The film’s action moves between London, Delhi, Lahore, Dubai, and Islamabad, as R&AW chief (Adil Hussain) tells a cabinet meeting headed by PM Indira Gandhi (Lara Dutta) that the only ‘star analyst’ BellBottom (Akshay) can save the hostages.

An advantage of claiming the story to be only ‘inspired’ by real events is the freedom to stuff it with make-believe: BellBottom and wife (Vaani Kapoor) exchange flirty dialogue, there is a song; BellBottom shows how to use Coke in different ways.

Dutta looks and sounds a bit like Indira Gandhi — except the thunderous control. Her ministers and diplomats are also shown as bumblers; the same goes for Pakistanis too. Only R&AW wins the game. Director Ranjit M. Tewari puts Akshay in charge and the sharply-mustachioed hero delivers, leading his band into battle.

Film critic Taran Adarsh has awarded the film a four-star rating and called it a gripping watch. He has praised the water-tight writing in the second half, while the first hour was all about the build-up.

The audiences seem to agree with Adarsh’s view, with the film heading towards an opening day collection of Rs 3 crore.