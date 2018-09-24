‘Believe in love at first sight?’ Actress Trisha’s photos with dolphins trigger angry reactions on Instagram, here’s why

Actress Trisha’s photos with dolphins

‘Believe in love at first sight????’ is how actress Trisha had tweeted out a picture of herself and the actress had uploaded a photo collage on Instagram. The photos show the actress enjoying with dolphins by hugging and kissing them. At first glance, the photographs look super cute. However, not all fans were thrilled. Many took to sharing their views in the comments section, where they slammed the actress for sharing these photos with dolphins. So, what exactly miffed Trisha’s fans? The reasons – ranging from animal rights perspective to ‘make up gone’ are some of the mixed reactions that poured in.

Take a look at how some of these reactions and a few refer to animal rights.

An Instagram user reacted like this, “Caging an animal is equivalent to the space of a confined jail or cell for a human. You take away their freedom…they are forced to do what other people at the aquarium want them to do….They are shut off from the natural world…Please think twice about visiting marine parks…Don’t be captivated by captivity….”

Another Instagram user wrote, “You call yourself an animal lover but visit places where they are held captive…”

Some fans defended the actress, “It’s okay to have animals as pets as long as we don’t hurt them.”

The actress had also shared some other photos of her vacation in Dubai.

She is scheduled to start promotions of her upcoming movie, ’96’ which is scheduled for release in early October.

Trisha is also a part of the star-studded cast in the much-awaited Rajinikanth starrer ‘Petta’.