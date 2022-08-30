Being a star kid, you automatically get compared to your parents and I faced that too: Esha Deol

Just like K-drama, the clan of anime fans in India is growing quite steadily. While a few might not understand the difference between anime or Japanese animation and a cartoon, the number of those who ardently follow it is constantly increasing. Shows like Naruto, Dragon Ball, and One Piece generated curiosity and popularised anime in India. So much so that Bollywood actor Esha Deol, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness has associated herself with Naruto which will be released on Sony YAY!

In an exclusive interview with financialexpress.com, Esha Deol talks about her love for anime, getting her dues as an actor, struggles to be a star kid, and more. Excerpts from the interview:

Tell me about your association with anime. And Naruto in particular?

I’ve always been a huge fan of anime and I think it has its audience. People enjoy watching this form of anime which is a cult on its own. When I came to know that Naruto is coming on Sony YAY! I was more than excited to go all out and make sure people enjoy watching it.

How did you get interested in anime? Is it because of your kids?

The interest in it has always been there. I have enjoyed watching anime. Now, my kids are inclined towards watching content with action and anime themselves, so getting them to watch Naruto was fun and we enjoyed it together.

You’ve been a part of the industry for more than two decades. How do you think the Hindi film industry has evolved?

I think the film industry that I’ve been a part of for 20 years is just evolving. It’s only getting bigger and better. I would say, of course, there are, you know, moments of glitches, which I think happens in every industry. But everyone’s here to stay and everyone’s here to do a good job. And I think it’s evolving. At the moment, everyone is testing and trying to understand the pulse of the audience right now.

Do you think Rudra was a new chapter in your career? Are you enjoying this phase?

Rudra has been a sort of a 2.0 of Esha Deol for the audiences. And, from here on the projects that I have taken up are exciting for me because it is a new phase and a new chapter in my career. After marriage and kids, making a comeback to work and getting this kind of opportunity with Rudra was fantastic. And I am looking forward to doing lots more good work and here to stay.

Do you think OTT platforms are a game changer?

OTT platforms are a game-changer and it’s a new dimension on a medium for audiences to enjoy films and web series. I think it’s a beautiful new medium that has been got into our industry and actors are enjoying being part of it.

The gap that you took from the silver screen, what has that taught you that you will now carry forward in your new innings in showbiz?

The gap that I took was for obvious reasons which are settling down and having babies, which I think is a wonderful face in every woman’s life and I’m ready to be back to work now. The work that I’m getting is exciting to me. I’m always going to be hungry to get good work. If I have to say something, maybe to my twenty-year-old self, I will say wise up, because I think motherhood has made me wiser, and there is a certain ‘thehrav’ that comes. So, I think motherhood is key to feeling more settled, and more ‘Zen’ I would say.

Our industry is notoriously ageist. The actors have to look a certain way, be of a certain shape, colour, or size. What do you have to say about that?

I think a lot has changed since you know that stereotypical type of the way an actor and actress need to look definitely. I think you know being on the screen people look up to us so it is important to look good. I would say for someone like me being toned and looking fit and working hard towards it is an inspiration to many and I enjoy doing that and inspiring people to stay fit. It’s up to us how well we fuel our system.

How do you look back at your journey? Was there a time when people told you that you can’t make it big?

I think I have played some wonderful characters in films that have stayed with me always. And no one has said anything like that, but there was always a constant comparison to our parents being top actors and actresses. Being a star kid, you automatically get compared to your parents. So that was something that happened to me constantly, however, you learn to deal with it. There’s only so much you can take and deal with it. Life Goes On.

Do you think you’ve got your dues as an actor? Was it difficult to make space for yourself being a star kid? It’s not always easy

Well as an actor, I think there’s lots more that I’m ready to bring to the table. I’m extremely hungry for good work to play a good character play a good inspiring role, whether it’s a film or web series, and I’m looking forward to my second innings in this beautiful industry, I call home. And it’s my family and I’m happy to be in it, always.

What’s next in the pipeline? Up next is Invisible woman, it’s again a web series. It has Anna in it, Sunil Shetty. When we come closer to promoting and I will be able to talk in-depth about what it’s going to bring to the table but it’s been extremely exciting for me to perform and you know, be an invisible woman and enjoy working in it. So, I’m excited about the audience, also to have a look and see it and enjoy it.