Before Sanju release, a look at 5 Indian biopics that hit gold on box office

Sanju will hit the theatres tomorrow.

Sanjay Dutt biopic- Sanju movie will release on Friday. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, it is one of the most awaited movies of 2018. The trailer of the film as received well by the audience and it is expected to be one of the highest earning movies of the year. Over the past two years, a dozen biopics have released in India including Manjhi: The Mountain Man (2015), Neerja, Azhar, Sarbjit, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Dangal.

Apart from this, a number of projects are already in the pipeline including a biopic on Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar starring Hrithik Roshan Interestingly, these real-life inspired movies have done exceedingly well on the box-office. According to film-maker Omung Kumar who directed Mary Kom (2014) and Sarbjit, “Biopics are always interesting as they are not made up stories.”

Before Sanju release, let’s have a look at five biopics from the past which have hit gold on the screen:

Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal turned out to be a milestone for Hindi cinema and not just biopics. The film based on the story of Haryana based wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters grossed Rs 387.39 cr at the box office and broke all previously held records by Bollywood films. It entered the 100 crore club in the opening weekend itself earning Rs 107.01 crores.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016)

Based on the life of the former Indian cricket captain M.S. Dhoni, the film has been carried wonderfully by Sushant Singh Rajput and successfully attracted audience towards the theatres. The Neeraj Pandey directorial collected Rs 133.04 crores while the opening week collection was at Rs 94.13 crore.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s recreation of the Flying Sikh on the silver screen was the first biopic to break into the Rs 100 crore club. The film starring Farhan Akhtar got the people hooked to the inspiring story and broke several records. It opened up to Rs 32.3 crores weekend collection and further went on to collect Rs 108.93 crores on the box office.

Neerja (2016)

Based on the life of brave Neerja Bhanot, this Sonam Kapoor starrer performed wonderfully at the ticket counters and also raised the bar of biopics that did fabulous justice to its theme. It collected Rs 75.61 crores on the box office while its opening day collection was at Rs 4.70 crores.

Pad Man (2018)

Starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, the film was inspired by the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham. It made Rs 76.65 crore by the end of week 2 and overall made a business of Rs 81.82 crores at the Box office.