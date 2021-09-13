‘Because I am a nationalist’, Kangana Ranaut on Simi Garewal’s Thalaivii tweet

The report from Box Office India shows that the movie earned Rs 20-25 lakh in Hindi cinemas and collected Rs 80 lakh in Tamil Nadu, making the total collection of Rs 1.25 crore on Friday

Popular TV host and actor Simi Garewal on Friday (September 10, 2021) took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared the reviews for Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivii’. She was one of the celebrities who attended Thalaivii’s special screening in Mumbai and was all praise for Kangana’s performance in the movie as popular actor-politician Jayalalithaa. While praising Ranaut’s work, Garewal also mentioned how she loved her performance but does not support her (Kangana’s) radical slurs every now and then.

“I support Kangana’s acting and talent but I do not support her radical comments”, Grewal wrote on Twitter. The tweet, surprisingly, didn’t go well with Ranaut’s fans and a section of netizens started questioning why we don’t use these phrases for other actors in the industry. Quoting Salaman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, a Twiterrati wrote that why we use such phrases for Kangana and not for Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. “Why don’t we discuss Salaman’s personal life which is full of crime”, wrote a Twitter user.

Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal????. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021

The Tweet no longer remained just a tweet but grabbed eyeballs of the Bollywood Queen herself, who has a reputation of making scathing remarks when it comes to Bollywood and leaves no one when a fight is between her and the internet. As soon as the tweet grabbed Kangana’s attention, she took the screenshot of the tweet and shared it on her Instagram story calling herself “a nationalist.”

Replying to one of the Twitter user’s comments, Simi wrote, “I don’t hate Kangana at all and we have been friends for years. She has done nothing bad with me and we have always shared good vibes when together”. In the series of Instagram stories, Kangana also called out “movie mafia” and “fake feminists” for not appreciating the film enough which made its way in the face of pandemic.

Thalaivii movie collection: Day 1

The film was released on Friday, September 10 and opened with a positive response from the film critics and audiences. The report from Box Office India shows that the movie earned Rs 20-25 lakh in Hindi cinemas and collected Rs 80 lakh in Tamil Nadu, making the total collection of Rs 1.25 crore on Friday. As per Bollywood Hungama, the Hindi version of the film has earned Rs 20 lakh on its opening day.