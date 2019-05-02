BBMA 2019 Jonas Brothers performance: Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner turn fangirls to cheer them on

The Jonas family had a great time on Wednesday evening at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, and Danielle Jonas attended the gala night held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Jonas Brothers also performed at BBMAs, amidst loud cheers from their better halves. Nick kicked off his performance with his hit song \u201cJealous\u201d and was then joined by brothers Joe and Kevin. The siblings then performed their latest hit single \u201cSucker\u201d. A video of Nick kissing Priyanka during the performance was shared on social media. Nick Jonas shared a couple of photos from the performance and captioned them, \u201cAHHH that was amazing! #BBMAs\u201d He also shared a Boomerang video with wife Priyanka Chopra and wrote, \u201cThe Jonai in Vegas. ????\u201d NICK JONAS TWEET: ???????????? \u2014 Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 2, 2019 READ:\u00a0Dulquer Salman's photo shoot captioned 'Some pop for the gram' goes viral!\u00a0 Priyanka too shared videos of the crowd dancing and screaming as Jonas Brothers performed. She, along with Sophie and Danielle, even sang \u201cSucker\u201d and dedicated it to Nick. The song \u201cSucker\u201d was released in March this year. It marked the comeback of the popular rock band Jonas Brothers after a gap of six years. The video of the song featured \u2018J Sisters\u2019 Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle. While Nick even kissed Priyanka as he played the guitar in the audience, the Priyanka with her sister-in-laws Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner were fangirling over their men. PeeCee looked gorgeous in a Zuhair Murad embellished white gown adorned with Tiffanys diamond necklace. The actress even posted several pictures from the event including a cute video of the couple\u2019s fashion outing for the event impresses us about the duo\u2019s impeccable chemistry. And when it comes to cheering for her husband Priyanka Chopra is just the doting wife. Priyanka Chopra's post: View this post on Instagram ????\u2728????\u2728 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 1, 2019 at 8:25pm PDT Jonas Brothers also just announced their new tour to promote their fifth studio album Happiness Begins. It is due to start on August 7. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.