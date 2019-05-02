BBMA 2019 Jonas Brothers performance: Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner turn fangirls to cheer them on

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2019 12:40:10 PM

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, and Danielle Jonas attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) on Wednesday.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, billboard music awards, Priyanka nick billboard music awards, Sophie Turner, Sophie Turner Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka nick photos, billboard music awards 2019, the Jonas brothers, billboard music awards photosPriyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner attended the Jonas Brothers performance at Billboard Music Awards.

The Jonas family had a great time on Wednesday evening at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, and Danielle Jonas attended the gala night held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Jonas Brothers also performed at BBMAs, amidst loud cheers from their better halves.

Nick kicked off his performance with his hit song “Jealous” and was then joined by brothers Joe and Kevin. The siblings then performed their latest hit single “Sucker”. A video of Nick kissing Priyanka during the performance was shared on social media.

Nick Jonas shared a couple of photos from the performance and captioned them, “AHHH that was amazing! #BBMAs” He also shared a Boomerang video with wife Priyanka Chopra and wrote, “The Jonai in Vegas. ????”

NICK JONAS TWEET:

READ: Dulquer Salman’s photo shoot captioned ‘Some pop for the gram’ goes viral! 

Priyanka too shared videos of the crowd dancing and screaming as Jonas Brothers performed. She, along with Sophie and Danielle, even sang “Sucker” and dedicated it to Nick. The song “Sucker” was released in March this year. It marked the comeback of the popular rock band Jonas Brothers after a gap of six years. The video of the song featured ‘J Sisters’ Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle. While Nick even kissed Priyanka as he played the guitar in the audience, the Priyanka with her sister-in-laws Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner were fangirling over their men.

PeeCee looked gorgeous in a Zuhair Murad embellished white gown adorned with Tiffanys diamond necklace. The actress even posted several pictures from the event including a cute video of the couple’s fashion outing for the event impresses us about the duo’s impeccable chemistry. And when it comes to cheering for her husband Priyanka Chopra is just the doting wife.

Priyanka Chopra’s post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????✨????✨

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Jonas Brothers also just announced their new tour to promote their fifth studio album Happiness Begins. It is due to start on August 7.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. BBMA 2019 Jonas Brothers performance: Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner turn fangirls to cheer them on
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition