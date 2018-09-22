Batti Gul Meter Chalu box-office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor starrer gets poor start

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office collection day 1: The film is likely to pick up during the weekend. (Source: Twitter)

Batti Gul Meter Chalu box-office collection day 1: With Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles – two stars capable enough to pull in crowd to the theatres – ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ should have done a double-digit business on the first day of its release. But, the Shree Narayan Singh directorial had a rather poor start, raking in just Rs 6.76 crore on day 1 despite little competition in Manto and almost a month old Stree.

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, however, believes that the business will multiply two to three-fold over the weekend despite the film receiving mixed reviews. “#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday… Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 6.76 cr. India biz. #BGMC,” he tweeted.

The first day collections should come as a disappointment for the makers with both Shahid and Shraddha giving blockbusters in the form of Padmaavat and Stree respectively earlier this year. The two stars had last appeared together in the critically acclaimed Haider four years ago which had earned rs 6.14 crore on day 1 despite a clash with Bang Bang. However, Batti Gul Meter Chalu came with more commercial appeal and had no other big film running.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is set in Uttarakhand and is about inflated electricity bills and electricity theft problems in rural India.

The other release of the week ‘Manto’ starring Nawazudding Siddiqui in the lead role had a worse start, earning just Rs 50 lakh on day 1.