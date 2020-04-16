‘Baton Baton Mein’ actor Ranjit Chowdhury is no more; tributes pour in from co-actors, celebrities

Born to the famous theatre personality Pearl Padamsee, Ranjit made his debut from Khatta Meetha in 1978. (Credit: IE Photo)

Actor Ranjit Chowdhury, known for his stellar performances in films like Baton Baton Mein, Mississippi Masala and Khubsoorat passed away at the age of 64 in Mumbai on Wednesday. His half-sister Raell Padamsee shared the news of his demise on Instagram.

For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held on Thursday and a small gathering to celebrate his life and share his stories will be convened on May 5th, Padamsee wrote on her Instagram account. Born to the famous theatre personality Pearl Padamsee, Ranjit made his debut from Khatta Meetha in 1978. Known for his layered performances in the smallest of scenes, the actor went on to work in films like Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat, Bandit Queen and Kaante among others.

He had an equally diverse body of work overseas. Apart from featuring in films like Lonely in America, Mississippi Masala, Bollywood/Hollywood, Fire and Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Chowdhury also acted in U.S shows like The Office and Prison Break.

Co-actors and celebrities took to Twitter to offer their condolences after they heard of Ranjit’s demise. Ranjit’s co-actor in Bollywood/Hollywood Rahul Khanna wrote that despite his diminutive frame, Ranjit was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema He also described him as one of the most endearing and witty person, he had the pleasure of knowing.

Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry's passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I've had the pleasure of knowing. A true original! — Rahul Khanna

Actor Poorna Jagannathan wrote that the late actor had the potential to create magic out of nothing and the capability to fill paper-thin roles with so much depth.

This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP #RanjitChowdhry

— Poorna Jagannathan

The funeral of the actor will be held in Mumbai today. However, it is not clear whether his friends and colleagues will be able to reach the funeral in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown. The gathering to remember the late actor has also been scheduled on May 5th after the lockdown is lifted on May 3rd.