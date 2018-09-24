Batla House poster is out with tagline ‘India’s Most Controversial Cop’, John Abraham in lead role

Batla House poster: A closer look at the Batla House poster shows a sombre-looking John Abraham in a cop’s uniform.

The ‘Batla House’ movie poster is out and it was first unveiled on Friday by John Abraham, who is all set to portray a real life cop. Written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the release date of this much awaited action thriller has also been unveiled. So, can you guess the date of its release? Like his last movie Satyameva Jayate, Batla House will also release on Independence Day. The Parmanu actor also tweeted out, “Every story has two points of view.. one wrong, the other right…..but what if the lines are blurred?”

Encounters: 70

Cases: 33

Convictions: 22

Gallantry Awards: 9

Accusations: 1 “When everything you’ve achieved could be wiped out in that one moment.” The story of India’s Most Decorated/Controversial Cop@itsBhushanKumar @nikkhiladvani @TSeries @EmmayEntertain @johnabrahament pic.twitter.com/krYFmqracU — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) September 21, 2018

Batla House Poster unveiled on Twitter

Check out Nikkhil Advani’s tweets:

Have waited for a long time for this story to be told. Unveiling an explosive account of one of the most controversial events to have rocked modern India. #waitforit https://t.co/YpH7D41hnk — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) September 21, 2018

8yrs ago I narrated an idea to my partners @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani without realizing the path it would take us down. #Dday changed me forever and it led to #Airlift and now #BatlaHouse Presenting our next collaboration with @tseries @TheJohnAbraham @writish @EmmayEntertain pic.twitter.com/QIfvNhomoi — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) September 22, 2018

Team #SatyamevaJayate join hands again… First look poster of Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham’s #BatlaHouse… Directed by Nikkhil Advani… Starts mid-Oct 2018… Will be filmed in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal… 15 Aug 2019 release #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/kjw0ZYzix2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2018

This is Ayushmann Khurana’s response to Nikkhil Advani’s tweet:

Congrats @nikkhiladvani sir! And big bro @TheJohnAbraham. And ace writer @writish (aapka credit kaise bhool sakte hain) https://t.co/HC4HqjWd0g — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 22, 2018

A closer look at the Batla House poster shows a sombre-looking John Abraham in a cop’s uniform. According to the first look of the poster of Batla House, the story is based on ‘Operation Batla House’, that took place in New Delhi’s Jamia Nagar locality. The movie ‘Batla House’ will be filmed across several locations such as Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai Lucknow and Jaipur.

From Madra Cafe and Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, and his last release Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham has been experimenting with a more serious range of movies. A noticeable trend is that the actor has been opting for patriotic roles, the latest one being Batla House.