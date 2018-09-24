​​​
  3. Batla House poster is out with tagline ‘India’s Most Controversial Cop’, John Abraham in lead role

Batla House poster is out with tagline ‘India’s Most Controversial Cop’, John Abraham in lead role

The 'Batla House' movie poster is out and it was first unveiled on Friday by John Abraham, who is all set to portray a real life cop.

By: | Published: September 24, 2018 4:41 PM
Batla House Poster, John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, Batla House movie, Batla House movie release date Batla House poster: A closer look at the Batla House poster shows a sombre-looking John Abraham in a cop’s uniform.

The ‘Batla House’ movie poster is out and it was first unveiled on Friday by John Abraham, who is all set to portray a real life cop. Written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the release date of this much awaited action thriller has also been unveiled. So, can you guess the date of its release? Like his last movie Satyameva Jayate, Batla House will also release on Independence Day. The Parmanu actor also tweeted out, “Every story has two points of view.. one wrong, the other right…..but what if the lines are blurred?”

 

Batla House Poster unveiled on Twitter
Check out Nikkhil Advani’s tweets:

This is Ayushmann Khurana’s response to Nikkhil Advani’s tweet:

A closer look at the Batla House poster shows a sombre-looking John Abraham in a cop’s uniform. According to the first look of the poster of Batla House, the story is based on ‘Operation Batla House’, that took place in New Delhi’s Jamia Nagar locality. The movie ‘Batla House’ will be filmed across several locations such as Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai Lucknow and Jaipur.

From Madra Cafe and Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran, and his last release Satyameva Jayate, John Abraham has been experimenting with a more serious range of movies. A noticeable trend is that the actor has been opting for patriotic roles, the latest one being Batla House.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top