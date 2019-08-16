Batla House box office opening: John Abraham’s encounter-based movie performs well despite competition

Batla House: Despite serious competitions from Mission Mangal and Hollywood masterpiece OUATH, John Abraham’s film performed great.

Batla House box office: Presenting one of the most talked-about encounters of India on screen, the John Abraham film released at the box office on August 15. The movie based on the Batla House encounter of 2008 got the desired attention on the day of its release. The operation Batla House was carried out by the Delhi Police in which two alleged terrorists of the militant organisation Indian Mujahideen were eliminated and one managed to escape. The film noted a good number of audience at theatres on the first day at the box office. Batla House despite some serious competition from ‘Mission Mangal’ and the Hollywood biggie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ featuring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio has done quite well over expectations. The John Abraham film managed to mint a good amount at Rs 14.59 crore on its release day.

Taran Adarsh, prominent movie critic and business analyst, in a Twitter reaction said, ” Batla House fares well on Day 1. The film could have done better if had not been clashing with other biggies. The earnings were affected due to the clash. The film gathered momentum post noon. The Rakshabandhan and Independence Day say were addition factor that gave the movie’s box office business extra push. The movie will need to perform well at Box office Weekend to maintain momentum. Batla House collected Rs 14.59 on Thursday in India.”

John is seen in the role of police officer Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the film. Talking about his role in Batla House, John said, “Performing Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a real-life officer, on-screen is a big responsibility. He is a respected Police Office who still operates from Delhi Special Cell. His reputation is an added pressure. At least he should feel that I played him right if others don’t consider it.”

Batla House received mixed reviews from critics. The action thriller has been directed by Nikhil Advani and features Mrunal Thakur as Nandita.