Iconic film maker Basu Chatterjee passes away in Mumbai; tributes pour in

Filmmaker and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee passed away aged 93 in Mumbai today after battling a prolonged illness. His notable creations as director were such as Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, and Chameli Ki Shaadi among others. He won the National Film Award under Best Family Welfare Film for his film Durga in 1992. The iconic director had passed away in his sleep, according to PTI news agency quoting Ashoke Pandit, President, IFTDA,

Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association president and a prominent filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted to inform the world of the sad news. He expressed grief on the demise of ‘legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji.’ He also revealed that Chatterjee’s last rites will be performed today, June 4 at Santacruz cremation at 2 pm.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also expressed condolences to his family, fans, and the film fraternity. “Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like ‘Chhoti Si Baat’, ‘Chitchor’, ‘Rajanigandha’, ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’, ‘Rajni’ among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity.”, she wrote on his Twitter timeline.

