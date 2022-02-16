Bappi Lahiri, legendary singer-composer, dies at 69; music lovers pay heart-felt tributes to ‘Disco King’

The film industry veteran who enthralled the music lovers for over five decades, ‘Bappi da’ was the man credited for bringing the ‘disco’ genre to the Indian shores.

Bappi Lahiri, the legendary music composer and singer died at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He was 69. The film industry veteran who enthralled the music lovers for over five decades, ‘Bappi da’ was the man credited for bringing the ‘disco’ genre to the Indian shores. Starting with ‘Daadu’, his first Bengali film in 1969, Bappi Lahiri rose to the pinnacle of success with Bollywood hits such as ‘Namak Halal’, ‘Sharaabi’, ‘Disco Dancer’, ‘Chalte, Chalte’.

Confirming Bappi Lahiri’s demise, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare, said that the music composer died just before midnight on Tuesday. The cause of his death has been recorded as obstructive sleep apnea in medical terms. Bappi Lahiri had undergone a treatment at the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. However, on Tuesday, his health worsened and his family had called a doctor from the hospital to visit his at his home. After the initial checkup, he was brought back to the hospital, where he breathed his last on late Tuesday night.

Tabla prodigy to ‘Disco King’ – The Journey Unknown

Born as Alokesh Lahiri