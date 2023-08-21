The Bank of Baroda, on Sunday, mentioned that it was auctioning Sunny Deol’s property in Juhu in west Mumbai to recoup a loan it had lent him. The loan was reportedly for about Rs 56 crore. The bank was also attempting to recoup the loan’s interest charges. However, the bank has now withdrawn the e-auction notice, citing ‘technical reasons.’ Another notice was published on Monday, August 21, which says that the sale notice has been withdrawn due to technical issues.

It reads, “Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below mentioned Property :All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049. Bearing New Municipal assessment No. 00121047 situated in registration District and Sub district of Mumbai Suburban.”

Bank’s notice (Source: India Today)

Although Sunny Deol’s staff had acknowledged the auction notice on Sunday, they stated that the sum stated was incorrect and added that the actor would be paying off the debt within a few of days.

Here’s the matter in a nutshell

The initial notification included information about the loan as well as the “Gadar 2” actor’s real name, Ajay Singh Deol, and the name of his Juhu residence, Sunny Villa. In order to secure the loan from the Bank of Baroda, Sunny Deol identified his brother Bobby Deol, whose true name is Vijay Singh Deol, their father Dharmendra Singh Deol, and Sunny Deol’s business Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd as guarantors and corporate guarantors.

Sunny Villa is a residence in Juhu that is situated on Gandhigram Road. According to rumours, the nearby land was auctioned off to pay back debts. This property is a 599.44 square metre plot of land in the Mumbai Suburban District’s Village Juhu Taluka bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173.

The spokeswoman for Sunny Deol responded to the situation by stating, “We are working to resolve this issue, and it will be.” We ask that you stop speculating about the same.