‘Ban me’, dares Kangana Ranaut to ‘guild of 3-4 journalists’ in her video post

The controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut‘s latest flick ‘JudgeMental Hai Kya‘ continues to rage. After a spat with a journalist during the press conference to release the movie’s song Wakhra Swag, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has released a series of videos explaining her side of the story. Dressed in pristine white, Kangana Ranaut starts the video thanking her friends and advisors in the media who have helped her grow in Bollywood. Kangana added that they have contributed to her success. Quickly moving on to the other side Kangana said that “there are also some termites who keep on attacking India’s unity and integrity for no reason”.

“They keep on spreading rumours and present their dirty, anti-national thoughts openly and we can not do anything against them constitutionally. There is no penalty or punishment for them. I felt strongly about it and I decided not to entertain this hypocrite, ‘bikau‘ and ‘anti-national’ section,” Kangana said.

Here's a video message from Kangana to all the media folks who have banned her

“This section of the media calls themselves secular, liberal but they are nothing, they are not even 10th fail. They are pseudo-liberals and are not secular at all. If they were truly secular they would have never attacked the country’s unity on the basis of religion,” Kangana added.

Coming to her spat with a journalist during Wakhra Swag song release press conference, Kangana said, “There are some journalists like him who ridicule are serious issues and causes like on world environment day I campaigned with Isha Yoga Center to ban plastic. This journalist ridiculed it. Then I was voicing my opinion against cow-slaughter, and against animal cruelty, he was ridiculing that as well. I made a movie on martyr, he ridiculed her name as well.”

Kangana went on to say that it is to be noticed that they don’t have any argument or ability for critical analysis which a journalist should have. “They don’t do it like that, they abuse or ridicule. They write stuff like a professional troll, they are freeloaders. I want to know on what criteria they call themselves journalists? What have they done? I want to see there writing like I have my work to show as an artist,” Kangana added.



On Entertainment Journalists Guild’s ban on her, Kangana Ranaut said, “Since I refused to reply to an anti-national’s questions, I have zero-per cent tolerance for them, these 3-4 people have formed a guild against me which is formed yesterday only. It has no recognition. This guild is threatening me that they will ban me, won’t cover anything related to me or will spoil my career.”

Addressing them as “Nalayak, Deshdrohi and Bikau” Kangana said that they can be bought in Rs 50 or Rs 60, not in lakhs, they are this cheap. “These anti-nationals are threatening me, but I want to tell them that I have tackled bigger threats. If people like these, pseudo-journalists and movie-mafia had their way I would not have got this success as the country’s top and highest-paid actress,” Kangana said.

She then dared them to ban her. “With folded hands, I want to tell them that try and ban me because I don’t want these people should get any benefit using my name. This would be a great favour for me, please ban me.”

She then thanked her young supporters. “The movie mafia and these people ganged up against my movie Manikarnika but these kids supported the movie and #WeStandWithMAnikarnika trended on Twitter and contributed in its huge success,” Kangana said.

Recently during the launch of Wakhra Swag song from her upcoming Movie JudgeMental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut turned down answering a journalists question and that led to an argument. Film’s producer Ekta Kapoor has issued an apology but some journalists continue to demand it from Kangana herself.