Bala Review: All hail Bollywood’s new ‘hair-apparent’ Ayushmann Khurrana

Bala is getting rave reviews from cine-goers and critics alike and twitterati is hailing him as the new ‘hair-apparent’ of super-stardom in Bollywood.

Bala movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana might get a bad hair day but he is not getting any bad day at the box office for sure. Bala, Ayushmann’s third release this year after Article 15 and Dreamgirl, is going to establish hims as the new superstar of Bollywood, or so it seems. Bala does not have the hair at the right place (pun intended) but the movie’s heart is surely at the right place and it shows. Bala is getting rave reviews from cine-goers and critics alike and Twitterati is hailing him as the new ‘hair-apparent’ of super-stardom in Bollywood. Shubhra Gupta, writing for the Indian Express, hailed the film as ‘an achievement’. She rated the movie three-and-a-half star and wrote that Ayushmann Khurrana has perfected the art of playing flawed characters who are not instantly like-able. Together with his Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi Pedneker, he bring sparks to their scenes. Gupta adds that the movie has “an unfiltered and bare performance” and it is not afraid to be seen as ridiculous.

Twitterati is abuzz with some good words for Bala as well. Film critic and trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal (rohitjswl01) wrote that Bala is a “beautiful romantic comedy film” and makes you feel the pain and happiness of its protagonist, Bala is full of witty one-liners. Jaiswal also praised the performances of Bala’s support cast. Rohit Jaiswal gave the film 4 out of 5 stars. Movie critic and Film trade expert Atul Kohan (atulmohanhere) tweeted that Bala takes forward the the love-affair between Ayushmann Khurran and box-office.

Rahul Verma (RahulVerma4860), who is in the movie distribution business, called the movie a “pure and unadulterated entertainer”. The movie Bala will leave you stunned, he said in his Bala review on Twitter. Verma praised this as Ayushmann’s best performance till date.

While film journalist Aavishkar(aavishhkar) praised the movie in his tweet, he also added that there are some scenes in the second half which “harm the screenplay” and according to him the climax might sound preachy. Making his Box Office prediction on Twitter, Aavishkar tweeted that this will be Ayushmann’s 3rd film to enter Rs 100 crore club after Badhaai Ho and Dreamgirl.