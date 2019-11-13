Bala Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer an unstoppable force, earns Rs 61 crore

Bala’s producers celebrated the continuing success of the film on twitter calling it an all-round entertainer.

Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautum has been called an unstoppable force by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. The film has raked in Rs 61 crore in 5 days. It is hoping to touch Rs 75 crore by the end of this week according to Taran Adarsh. It saw more traction on Tuesday because of the Guru Dev Jayanti holiday. It earned a record sum of Rs 9 crore, higher than Monday’s earning of Rs 8 crore. The film is based on a man’s struggle with premature balding.

#Bala is unstoppable on Day 5 [Tue], aided by the holiday [#GuruNanakJayanti]… Eyes ₹ 75 cr [+/-] total in Week 1… Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr, Tue 9.52 cr. Total: ₹ 61.73 cr. #India biz… Director Amar Kaushik’s second solid Hit [#Stree]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2019

Bala’s producers celebrated the continuing success of the film on twitter calling it an all-round entertainer. They said that it has stirred up emotions and has thus clearly struck a chord with the audience. The film has come on top despite the many controversies it was linked with. Bhumi Pednekar’s dark complexion in the film had earned her backlash from fans. Dr Zeus had also previously expressed displeasure over Badshah remixing his classic hit song, ‘Don’t be shy’.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had previously explained how Ayushmann Khurrana has captured mass appeal from Indian audiences. He has picked up desi stories told in a quirky way. His mannerism for breaking taboos has also been accepted by audiences. He has made his filmography around family-friendly films with a social message. His costar Bhumi Pednekar too, does meaningful cinema.

The multi-talented star’s previous film, Dream Girl had a dream run at the box office collecting Rs 169.36 crores. Bala hopes to top that collection. Andhadhun brought the actor his national award and was even released in China with the title, Piano Man. It became the third highest-earning film to open in China.

Bala has benefitted from a good pre-release buzz as well as appreciation from critics as well as the audience.