Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer set to breach Rs 100 crore mark

Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam has almost reached the Bollywood milestone of raking in Rs 100 crore. It will be the latest Ayushmann Khurrana film to join the bandwagon of Bollywood’s Rs 100 crore club. The actor’s previous hits like Dream Girl and Badhaai Ho also made it to the coveted league. Bala is the seventh consecutive hit of Khurrana’s career. The film is based on premature balding.

#Bala biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 72.24 cr

Week 2: ₹ 26.56 cr

Total: ₹ 98.80 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 22, 2019

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, had earlier called the film an unstoppable force. It was to celebrate the film’s golden run at the box office and its previous collection of Rs 61 crore. Even the producers of the film, celebrated its success then, calling it an all-round success, a pun on the concept behind the film.

Girish Johar, a trade analyst spoke to IE and mentioned how Ayushmann Khurrana has captured the mass appeal of the audience. He has chosen to break taboos in his films in a quirky way. He has also made his filmography around family-friendly movies that give a social message at the same time. Even his co-star Bhumi Pednekar has garnered audience approval for doing socially driven films.

Ayushmann Khuranna’s film had to face multiple hurdles to reach this milestone. It was embroiled in a series of controversies. Many filmmakers alleged that the concept was stolen from them while Dr Zeus berated the team of the film for using his song Don’t Be Shy without his permission. Bala will hopefully topple Dream Girl’s dream run of Rs 169.36 crores. Andhadhun, Ayushmann’s previous outing even earned him a national award. It became Bollywood’s third highest-grossing film in China and was even retitled as Piano Man for its release.

Bala reaped the benefits of a good pre buzz release and love from critics and audiences. Recently, Ayushmann released his next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan’s trailer.