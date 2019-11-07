Bala Box Office: Ayushman Khurrana to deliver seventh consecutive hit? Here’s what trade experts are saying

Trade analyst Girish Johar believes Ayushmann Khurrana’s goodwill with audiences will make Bollywood fans watch his film.

Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam will release this Friday. Due to its similarity with another film, Ujda Chaman, Bala has seen constantly brewing controversy. Despite both films dealing with the issue of premature balding, trade analyst Girish Johar believes that Ayushmann Khurrana’s goodwill with audiences will make Bollywood fans watch his film.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala in controversy again! Two directors go to courts alleging plagiarism

Girish Johar told IE that Ayushmann’s films have a good track record. He is known for breaking taboos and pursuing unconventional movies. Bhumi is also a talented actress and has done meaningful cinema in the past. Hence, he is expecting a great start at the box office. He also mentioned the good pre-release buzz of the same. He even pegged the opening collection of the film at around 8-10 crore calling it a consecutive seventh hit for Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana has already delivered two hits this year. Dream Girl ended its dream run at the office with a collection of Rs 142.26 crore and Article 15 earned Rs 65.45 crore. The year before he gave classic box office hits like Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. The former raked in Rs 137.61 crore while the latter earned Rs 74.59. All of the above films received love from both audiences as well as critics. Andhadhun went onto a release in China as Piano Player. It is the third highest-grossing Hindi film in China earning Rs 318.85 crore in total.

Girish Johar decoded Ayushman Khurrana’s success at the box office and alluded it to his desi movie choices which have a mass appeal. His quirky way of breaking taboos has become acceptable. The actor is also delivering family-friendly, light-hearted fare which is a huge draw at the box office.

Friday will reveal Bala’s fate as another hit for Ayushmann Khurrana’s successful filmography.