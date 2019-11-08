Bala-actor Ayushmann Khurrana names Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan as his inspirations

Ahead of “Bala” release, Ayushmann held a Q&A himself on the microblogging site. Asked if he had written a script for Shah Rukh and himself, the “Bala” actor said, he wants to.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said he is a fan of both Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and draws inspiration from the two superstars. Recently, in a Q&A session on Twitter with Shah Rukh, the star’s “Fan” co-actor Sayani Gupta commented Ayushmann had “a really good script with you and him in mind”.

Ahead of “Bala” release, Ayushmann held a Q&A himself on the microblogging site. Asked if he had written a script for Shah Rukh and himself, the “Bala” actor said, he wants to.”I’m an SRKian and in Bala, I’ve given a tribute to him in my own sweet way,” Ayushmann said. On Shah Rukh’s birthday, Ayushmann released a tribute video giving a sneak a peek into his upcoming “Bala”, in which his character tries to impress women by delivering the actor’s famous dialogues.

Ayushmann said he admired Aamir too.”I’m a huge fan of @aamir_khan sir’s work and I’m always learning from him. He is one of the greatest icons of Indian cinema and he is a huge inspiration to me. I met him on the sets of ‘Dangal’ and was in awe of his simplicity and clarity of thought,” he said. He further said his role in “Bala” was the most challenging character he has done.

“Took two-and-a-half hours to get ready with prosthetics and shot in the north in the peak of summers. And secondly, you need a lot of empathy to portray a complex character,” Ayushmann said.

Also featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam, “Bala” is slated to be released on Friday.