Bahubali star Prabhas and KGF director Prashant Neel are all set to release Salaar, Netizens react

This year’s highly anticipated film Salaar is one of the biggest collaborations in the industry. Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and Hombale films have come together and fans are excited about the film. They have started referring to 2023 as ‘#सालनहींसलार_है’. Salaar is one of the year’s most important film events and is touted to be Prabhas’s big return replicating the success he marked with the Bahubali franchise.

Salaar is Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s debut collaboration, and the film is expected to be a game-changer for the film industry.

Rebelstar Into the Mass World after a while. His Hunt is started and On the way to rewrite all the existing Records 💥💥 #Prabhas 👑🏌️#साल_नहीं_सलार_है@SalaarTheSagapic.twitter.com/WS77vR8RgM — Bangalore 𝐑𝐄𝐁𝐄𝐋 ™ (@RebelTweetzz) January 6, 2023

This is the first time Hombale Films, the producers of KGF, the director of KGF, the technicians of KGF, and the star of Bahubali will come together to serve India another blockbuster in 2023.

Hombale Films, which has produced blockbusters such as KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara, is preparing to release Salaar in 2023. Salaar has been mounted on a huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping Rs 400+ crores. Salaar is releasing on September 28, 2023.