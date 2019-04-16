Film on Mamata Banerjee gets censor board nod, set to release during Lok Sabha polls

Nehal Dutta is the director of ‘Baghini – Bengal Tigress’

India is voting for Lok Sabha 2019 and celluloid in the country is making sure that it leaves an indelible mark on the biggest festival of democracy. A film on Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be released after the censor board has cleared the deck for the movie during the ongoing poll season, according to an India Today report. This comes days after a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled ‘PM Narendra Modi’ was not allowed to hit the theatres. The matter has reached the threshold of the Supreme Court.

Nehal Dutta, who is the director of ‘Baghini – Bengal Tigress’, said that the film can not be categorised as a biopic instead it has taken inspirations from the TMC supremo’s life. He said, unlike PM Modi’s biopic, this movie talks about women’s empowerment, India Today reported. Opposition CPIM has submitted a petition to Election Commission seeking to stall the movie.

WATCH Baghini movie 2019 trailer

The official trailer of ‘Baghini – Bengal Tigress’ shows the Banerjee’s journey from a determined, gritty girl to firebrand political leader of the state. Thespian Ruma Chakraborty has portrayed the role of the protagonist. Pinky Pal has produced the film.

In November 2018, Banerjee’s biography titled “Didi: The Untold Mamata Banerjee” hit the bookstalls. The book was released by Penguin India and was authored by journalist Shutapa Pal. The book described Banerjee as one of India’s toughest women. The book depicts Banerjee’s struggles and rise. It traces her journey from college days, her style of politics and her party’s victory over Left Front dispensation that ruled for 34 years.

The movies with political connotations have hit the headlines in recent times. It was Mamata Banerjee’s government that faced Supreme Court’s sanction over such a movie deemed as political satire. A fine of Rs 20 lakh was imposed by the apex court on the West Bengal government for stopping the public screening of ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’ in the state.