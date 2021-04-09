BAFTA 2021: From Priyanka Chopra to Tom Hiddleston, check who all will present awards

BAFTA tweeted the pictures of presenters and said that they are “thrilled to announce” the names of these presenters.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts holds an award ceremony- BAFTA film awards every year where many acclaimed films and artists are being recognised. Usually, the event takes place with grandeur like any other award ceremony, however, this year, the situation is unprecedented. Like every other award show that has happened in the last few months, BAFTA 2021 will also be organised virtually and will be hosted by the top film artists. In a tweet, BAFTA announced the ceremony award presenters and this includes Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra as well.

Accompanying Chopra, many Hollywood stars including Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Grant, Asim Chaudhry, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Anna Kendrick, Cynthia Erivo, David Oyelowo, James McAvoy, Phoebe Dynevor, Sophie Cookson, Felicity Jones, Richard Grant, Pedro Pascal, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Jonathan Pryce will be presenting the BAFTA Film Awards 2021. From Los Angeles, Andra Day, Rose Byrne, and Renée Zellweger are also expected to join.

BAFTA tweeted the pictures of presenters and said that they are “thrilled to announce” the names of these presenters. Among them, Prince William as well as three-time BAFTA award-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan along with makeup and hair designer Sharon Martin will talk about the filming in lockdown.

We're thrilled to announce that the presenters at the #EEBAFTAs will include @twhiddleston, @priyankachopra, @HackedOffHugh, @gugumbatharaw and so many more! Tune in to see them all THIS SUNDAY at 7PM on @BBCOne ???? — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 8, 2021

All the nominees this year will be joining the award show virtually and the audience will also be present via digital means. To be sure, no red carpet will be held this year on the back of Covid-19 restrictions. The award ceremony will be handing out 17 awards which are inclusive of public-voted EE Rising Star Award.

BAFTA film awards 2021 will take place on April 10-11 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The british academy has also shared information on how people can watch the event. The show can be streamed on BBC One and BBC One HD at 7pm. People have also been asked to tune in their social media handles for award updates.