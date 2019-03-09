Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Marvel’s movie reigns, outscores Bollywood’s thriller

Badla vs Captain Marvel: Who won the box office battle in India on day 1? (Twitter Image)

Though Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s whodunit drama Badla had a solo release at the box office in terms of Bollywood films but it faced tough competition from Captain Marvel. Despite the rave reviews, the Sujoy Ghosh crime-thriller did not get the start it would expect. The collections seem to have been affected by Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, which is Marvel Comic Universe’s first film based on a female superhero. However, both Badla and Captain Marvel received positive reviews from the critics across the country. According to the reports, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer stands way behind Captain Marvel in terms of box office numbers.

Badla also got limited screen account of around 1,000 screens across India, which also restricted the business of the film. The occupancy for the film was around 10 percent at the theatres on Friday. Mostly the queues were lined up at the ticket counters for Captain Marvel, whose occupancy was much higher at around 50 percent. The Marvel superhero film is also being said to be the biggest opener of the year 2019, leaving likes of Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy behind.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s Badla raked in Rs 5 crore at the box office. On the other hand, Captain Marvel has earned Rs 15 crore at the domestic market on its opening day.

#Badla goes from strength to strength on Day 1… Picked up speed late afternoon onwards at metros, with appreciable growth in evening… Strong word of mouth has come into play… Should witness substantial growth on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz. Gross: ₹ 5.94 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Sharing Captain Marvel’s box office collection, Taran Adarsh wrote, Hollywood scores yet again. Captain Marvel takes a Marvel-ous start at the Box Office. Packs superb total double digits on Day 1. Fri Rs 12.75 crore. Gross Box Office Collection: Rs 15.18 Cr India.

#Hollywood scores yet again… #CaptainMarvel takes a Marvel-ous start at the BO… Packs a superb total [double digits] on Day 1… Overpowers *all* titles – new as well as holdover – by a margin… Fri ₹ 12.75 cr… Gross BOC: ₹ 15.18 cr… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

It is expected that positive word of mouth might give it a boost on weekends at the box office. However, it still faces great competition from Captain Marvel, that’s also being loved by the Marvel die-hard fans.