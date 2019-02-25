Badla new poster: Amitabh Bachchan looks intriguing in new poster of thriller film!

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla releases on March 8. (IE)

One of the most anticipated films of 2019, Badla, marks the reunion of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after delivering a spectacular film like PINK. Badla’s trailer, which was launched earlier last week, opened to a great response and people couldn’t stop raving about it. All thanks to the film’s super-thrilling storyline that sent chills down our spine. Trust Amitabh Bachchan to turn the simplest of characters super-intriguing, and the latest poster of Badla is no exception.

In the poster, we can see the view from inside a car with Amitabh Bachchan standing outside. However, while Bachchan stands far away from the four-wheeler, his face with some intense expressions, could be seen in the rear view mirror. The background appears to be that of a bridge. In his caption, Big B wrote that whatever appears to be in front of our eyes is not always the truth, sometimes our eyes can misjudge. Okay, now that raises so many questions. Did Taapsee really kill her boyfriend? Or did she not? If not Taapsee, who killed him?

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet:

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared Badla new poster with a caption that read that, ‘Jo saamne ho usse sach maanna hamesha sahi nahi hota, kayi baar hamari aankhein bhi khaati hai dhokha! Jaaniye kya hai asli sach in Badla 8 March ko’.

Shah Rukh Khan is actively promoting Badla on social media. In fact, the superstar resorted to a quirky way to drop the first posters of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Post:

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Apart from Badla, Big B will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is a murder mystery that is an official remake of a Spanish film. It marks the second association of Bachchan and Pannu after the critically-acclaimed Pink. The film will also mark the debut of the talented Malayalam actor Tony Luke.

Badla releases on March 8.