Badla movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu grip in the pacy thriller by Sujoy Ghosh

Badla movie review: Badla is essentially a two-hander filled out by Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, last seen together in Pink. (IE)

Sujoy Ghosh has done it once again with Badla. After leaving us gobsmacked with Kahaani in 2012 and intriguing us with Kahaani 2 – Durga Rani Singh, TE3N and the short film Ahalya, Sujoy Ghosh delivers yet another interesting, enticing and an edge-of-the-seat mystery thriller. The plot of the film is simple, Naina Sethi (Taapsee Pannu) is accused of murdering her lover Arjun Joseph (Tony Luke). With everything going against her, she hires a lawyer, Badal Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan), who, in his 40 years of career, has never lost a case. The movie then follows the lawyer’s investigation to find the truth amidst a web of lies.

The movie is an official remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest. Here go the brownie points to Sujoy Ghosh for staying true to the source material and brilliantly adapting the Spanish film in Hindi for the Indian audience. It often happens that when a filmmaker remakes or adapts a movie, the original one loses its soul and the remade version turns out to be a caricature of the original. But, that’s not the case with Badla.

However, Badla is a perfect example of how to remake a film.

The film is fast-paced, sharply edited by Monisha R Baldawa and the screenplay is tight. Dialogues by Raj Vasant and Sujoy Ghosh are a hoot. All the Mahabharat references thrown by the Amitabh Bachchan’s character are lovely and the cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhyay is beautiful. There are no songs in the film, which is a good thing as none was required. The background score is good and supports the movie well.

Watch Trailer:



Also Read: Kuppathu Raja trailer released: Will the audience accept GV Prakash playing a Vijay-esque role?

Because the plot of the film mainly revolves around two characters – the lawyer and the accused – Sujoy Ghosh hit it out of the park when he roped in Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan. They seemed perfectly in sync with each other and the comfort was palpable through their seasoned performances. Their chemistry and the exchange between them is the highlight of the film. Both put up a great show.

Amitabh Bachchan’s performance as (sort of arrogant) lawyer Badal Gupta, is natural, a complete diverse from his role of a lawyer in Pink. His personality is also brought out efficiently in the film.

Taapsee Pannu delivers another natural performance. The way she switches between various emotions during her conversation with Senior Bachchan is commendable.

Malayalam actor Tony Luke, who makes his Bollywood debut with this film, is convincing in his role. He fits his character.

Overall, Badla is another feather in the cap for Sujoy Ghosh, Taapsee Pannu, and Amitabh Bachchan. Watch this one and get ready to be blown away by the performances, the intriguing narration, and the mystery.