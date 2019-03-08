Badla box office prediction day 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer to earn Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day!

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla releases today. (IE)

Badla box office prediction day 1: After the huge success that was Pink, back in 2016, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu reunite on the big screen for the mystery thriller, Badla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is an official remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest and is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the movie also features Amrita Singh.

The project also marks many firsts. It is Big B’s first movie since he completed 50 amazing years in Indian cinema. It is the first collaboration between AB senior and Shah Rukh Khan as actor and producer.

Also Read: Kalank: Alia Bhatt as Roop in Kalank is the epitome of beauty!

We got in touch with film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar to know his views.

Talking to Financial Express online, Girish Johar said, “Badla has a deadly combination of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu which is a key point to have chances of a bright release.”

Girish further mentioned, “However in terms of target audiences Badla is restricted in terms of appeal! It is a genre thriller and not a mass genre!

“As far as Badla collection is concerned, the film may earn around Rs 3 to 4 crore on day 1,” he added.

Tracing the journey of Naina (Taapsee’s character), Badla focuses on the interaction between her and her lawyer (played by Bachchan), who attempts to seek the truth. With a tight narrative, Badla promises to be an edge-of-the-seat film with absolutely no room for distraction! The trailer has piqued the curiosity of cinegoers.

Watch trailer:



Badla is highly awaited as its trailer had garnered a lot of buzz amongst the audience. The song Kyun Rabba by Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik too have found some takers.

But, in the end, it all depends on how much Badla is able to leave the audience gobsmacked?