Badla box office prediction day 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer to earn Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day!

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 3:30 PM

Badla box office prediction day 1: The Sujoy Ghosh directorial stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh in important roles and is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla releases today. (IE)

Badla box office prediction day 1:  After the huge success that was Pink, back in 2016, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu reunite on the big screen for the mystery thriller, Badla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is an official remake of Spanish film The Invisible Guest and is produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, the movie also features Amrita Singh.

The project also marks many firsts. It is Big B’s first movie since he completed 50 amazing years in Indian cinema. It is the first collaboration between AB senior and Shah Rukh Khan as actor and producer.

Also Read: Kalank: Alia Bhatt as Roop in Kalank is the epitome of beauty!

We got in touch with film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar to know his views.

Talking to Financial Express online, Girish Johar said, “Badla has a deadly combination of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu which is a key point to have chances of a bright release.”

Girish further mentioned, “However in terms of target audiences Badla is restricted in terms of appeal! It is a genre thriller and not a mass genre!

“As far as Badla collection is concerned, the film may earn around Rs 3 to 4 crore on day 1,” he added.

Tracing the journey of Naina (Taapsee’s character), Badla focuses on the interaction between her and her lawyer (played by Bachchan), who attempts to seek the truth. With a tight narrative, Badla promises to be an edge-of-the-seat film with absolutely no room for distraction! The trailer has piqued the curiosity of cinegoers.

Watch trailer:

Badla is highly awaited as its trailer had garnered a lot of buzz amongst the audience. The song Kyun Rabba by Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik too have found some takers.

But, in the end, it all depends on how much Badla is able to leave the audience gobsmacked?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Badla box office prediction day 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu starrer to earn Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition