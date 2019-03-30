Badla box office Day 21: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer inches close to Rs 100 crore mark worldwide!

Badla box office collection Day 21: Taapsee Pannu’s film has exceeded expectations.

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer thriller Badla are still standing firm as it completes three weeks at the box office. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial has had a strong presence in theaters even as new films threatened to unseat it. It has earned Rs 79.14 crore till now in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the film’s figures on Twitter. Taran wrote that Badla stays strong, despite new films [Junglee and Notebook] and holdover title [Kesari] dividing the biz. Week 4, Fri 70 lakhs. Total: Rs 79.14 Cr. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 93.38 cr.”

Taran Adarsh's Tweet:

#Badla stays strong, despite new films [#Junglee and #Notebook] and holdover title [#Kesari] dividing the biz… [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs. Total: ₹ 79.14 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 93.38 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2019

In an earlier tweet, he had shared that Badla crossed the Rs 125 crore mark. Taran Adarsh tweeted that Badla crosses 125 crores worldwide. Gross BOC, India: Rs 92.56 crore Overseas: Rs 33.21 crore Total: Rs 125.77 crore Gross BOC.

Badla is the Hindi remake of the Spanish thriller Contratiempo (released in English speaking markets as The Invisible Guest). It centers on a woman Naina Sethi (Taapsee) who is charged with the murder of her boyfriend. Amitabh plays the role of her lawyer Badal. The movie received mostly positive reviews.

Badla is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, who enjoys a great reputation for the Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani series. The movie is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The story follows an intriguing interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, wherein the latter insists that she has been wrongfully framed for the killing of her lover.

Upon its release, Badla received unanimously positive reviews from movie critics across the country. In addition to that, the word of mouth was very much in its favor. These factors gave a major boost to its business and apparently, helped it score big numbers at the box-office. For a mildly-advertised film, Badla has performed way beyond its expectations and there are no two ways about it.

The film, jointly bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, released on March 8, International Women’s Day.