Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bacchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer thriller film Badla is roaring at the box office and is now steadily inching towards Rs 100 crore mark worldwide! The film has successfully completed five weeks of regular screenings. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film has marked a strong presence in the theatres even as new films released on the way and performed well. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has held steadily on weekdays and should cross the mark of Rs 85 crore in weekend five. It has made a total of Rs 83 crore in India and has a gross collection of Rs 98 crore across the world. He shared the box office collection figures on Twitter.

See Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

#Badla held steadily on weekdays… Should cross ₹ 85 cr in Weekend 5… Has an outside chance of crossing ₹ 90 cr… [Week 4] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.20 cr, Sun 1.45 cr, Mon 55 lakhs, Tue 50 lakhs, Wed 45 lakhs, Thu 40 lakhs. Total: ₹ 83.69 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 98.75 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2019



The film is the Hindi remake of the Spanish thriller film, Contratiempo (released in English speaking markets by the name of ‘The Invisible Guest’). Badla centers around a woman Naina Sethi (played by Taapsee Pannu) who is charged with the murder of her boyfriend. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of her lawyer, named Badal. The film has received mostly positive reviews.

Badla is directed by well-known director Sujoy Ghosh, who has a great reputation for the Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani series. The story involves an intriguing interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, wherein the latter insists that she has been wrongly framed for the killing of her lover.

Upon its release, the film Badla received unanimously positive reviews from movie critics across the country. In addition to that, the word of mouth was in its favour. These factors have given a major boost to its distribution and business and helped it score big numbers at the box-office. For a mild and average-advertised film, Badla has performed way beyond its expectations and there are no two ways about it. The film, jointly bankrolled by the Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, released on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.