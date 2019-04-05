Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bacchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 5:33 PM

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has held steadily on weekdays and should cross the mark of Rs 85 crore in weekend five. It has an outside chance of crossing Rs 90 crore.

The film which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh has marked a strong presence in the theatres even as new films released on the way and performed well.

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan starrer thriller film Badla is roaring at the box office and is now steadily inching towards Rs 100 crore mark worldwide! The film has successfully completed five weeks of regular screenings. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film has marked a strong presence in the theatres even as new films released on the way and performed well. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has held steadily on weekdays and should cross the mark of Rs 85 crore in weekend five. It has made a total of Rs 83 crore in India and has a gross collection of Rs 98 crore across the world. He shared the box office collection figures on Twitter.

See Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:


The film is the Hindi remake of the Spanish thriller film, Contratiempo (released in English speaking markets by the name of ‘The Invisible Guest’). Badla centers around a woman Naina Sethi (played by Taapsee Pannu) who is charged with the murder of her boyfriend. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of her lawyer, named Badal. The film has received mostly positive reviews.

Badla is directed by well-known director Sujoy Ghosh, who has a great reputation for the Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani series. The story involves an intriguing interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, wherein the latter insists that she has been wrongly framed for the killing of her lover.

Upon its release, the film Badla received unanimously positive reviews from movie critics across the country. In addition to that, the word of mouth was in its favour. These factors have given a major boost to its distribution and business and helped it score big numbers at the box-office. For a mild and average-advertised film, Badla has performed way beyond its expectations and there are no two ways about it. The film, jointly bankrolled by the Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, released on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bacchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition