  • Rajasthan

    Cong 95
    BJP 80
    RLM 0
    OTH 24

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 108
    BJP 112
    BSP 5
    OTH 5

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 56
    BJP 25
    JCC 8
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 93
    TDP-Cong 19
    BJP 1
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 25
    Cong 10
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Badhai Ho Box Office collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer continues to win hearts, Kedarnath stays afloat through word of mouth

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 11:40 AM

Despite the dent in the collection because of the ban, Kedarnath has sustained while Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dussehra release Badhaai Ho almost “exhausted its glorious run.”

The two films are quite a contrast (Photo/Instagram)

Released back in October, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dussehra release “Badhaai Ho” continues to win hearts all around. Despite multiple releases that also include mega-budget films such as Thugs of Hindostan and 2.0, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer continues its stellar run at the box office.

Last week, the film successfully completed 50 days at the box office and continues to add to its collection. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh gave a once-over of the surprise blockbuster.

Similarly, although not a blockbuster, Kedarnath stays afloat on Day 4 of its release despite the considerable dent by the ban on the film in Uttarakhand citing religious sentiments.

The film took off with Rs 7.25 crore and showed growth during the weekend, earning Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

READ ALSO |Kedarnath box office collection: After beating expectations on Day 2, film predicted to “gather momentum” on Day 3

Taran Adarsh said this about Kedarnath’s run on the box office.

Kedarnath was banned in Uttarakhand as many accused the film of hurting religious sentiments and promoting “love jihad.”

The film’s director – Abhishek Kapoor – has now urged the Uttarakhand government to lift the ban on Kedarnath. He tweeted, “I plead with the Uttarakhand government to please lift the ban on my film Kedarnath. It is an attempt to bring peace, harmony and healing to the people of this country. Please don’t deprive us of this opportunity.”

