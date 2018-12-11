Badhai Ho Box Office collections: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer continues to win hearts, Kedarnath stays afloat through word of mouth

The two films are quite a contrast (Photo/Instagram)

Released back in October, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dussehra release “Badhaai Ho” continues to win hearts all around. Despite multiple releases that also include mega-budget films such as Thugs of Hindostan and 2.0, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer continues its stellar run at the box office.

Last week, the film successfully completed 50 days at the box office and continues to add to its collection. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh gave a once-over of the surprise blockbuster.

#BadhaaiHo biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 66.10 cr [8 days; released on Thu]

Week 2: ₹ 28.15 cr

Week 3: ₹ 15.35 cr

Week 4: ₹ 10.80 cr

Week 5: ₹ 8.00 cr

Week 6: ₹ 5.95 cr

Week 7: ₹ 2.10 cr

Total: ₹ 136.45 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2018

While *most films* run out of breath within 2/3 weeks, #BadhaaiHo completes 50 successful days in theatres… [Week 7] Fri 27 lakhs, Sat 43 lakhs, Sun 60 lakhs, Mon 20 lakhs, Tue 20 lakhs, Wed 20 lakhs, Thu 20 lakhs. Total: ₹ 136.45 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2018

Similarly, although not a blockbuster, Kedarnath stays afloat on Day 4 of its release despite the considerable dent by the ban on the film in Uttarakhand citing religious sentiments.

The film took off with Rs 7.25 crore and showed growth during the weekend, earning Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Taran Adarsh said this about Kedarnath’s run on the box office.

#Kedarnath has a good weekend, witnessing substantial growth on Day 2 [34.48%], but limited growth on Day 3 [10.26%]… Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 10.75 cr. Total: ₹ 27.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2018

Kedarnath was banned in Uttarakhand as many accused the film of hurting religious sentiments and promoting “love jihad.”

The film’s director – Abhishek Kapoor – has now urged the Uttarakhand government to lift the ban on Kedarnath. He tweeted, “I plead with the Uttarakhand government to please lift the ban on my film Kedarnath. It is an attempt to bring peace, harmony and healing to the people of this country. Please don’t deprive us of this opportunity.”