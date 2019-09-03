Badhaai Ho, Keerthy Suresh! ‘Mahanati actress set to debut in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn

The ‘Mahanati’ actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Maidaan’.

This year’s National Award winner for best actress Keerthy Suresh has one more reason to celebrate! The ‘Mahanati’ actress is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Maidaan’. A newcomer and outsider in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Keerthy stunned moviegoers and the film industry with her stunning performance in ‘Mahanati’, which won her the national award this year. The film was based on the life of iconic south Indian actress Savitri. Dulquer Salmaan played the role of iconic Tamil actor, Gemini Ganesan, who was Savitri’s husband.

With ‘Maidaan’, Keerthy Suresh marks her debut in Bollywood. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Sharma, whose film ‘Badhaai Ho’ was not only one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films in 2018 but also paved the way for discussions on the theme of social shaming of an elderly pregnant woman. The movie demonstrated a rare blend of sensitivity and humour while clinching the audience’s interest right from the start.

‘Maidaan’ is reportedly a biographical drama that has been inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, known as the architect of Indian football. In 1956, Syed Abdul Rahim is known to have trained the Indian football team and led them to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic football tournament.

As the name of the film indicates, the narrative will be focused on the game itself and portray the glorious decade of football in India. According to several reports, Keerthy Suresh plays the role of the football coach’s wife in the film.

Given the huge box office success of Amit Sharma’s family entertainer, ‘Badhaai Ho’, there is considerable anticipation regarding his next film starring Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has several projects lined up such as Priyadarshan’s Mohanlal starrer in Malayalam titled ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’. The teaser for her next film ‘Miss India’ is also out. The actress has shared it on Twitter.

In the southern film industry, Keerthy Suresh’s family is well-known as she is the daughter of prominent Malayalam film producer Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka. In a letter of thanks, Keerthy Suresh dedicated her National Award to her family, particularly her mother and her ‘guru’ Priyadarshan, known to be a close family friend of her parents. Notably, in the early 80s, several blockbuster Malayalam hits directed by Priyadarshan used to showcase Mohanlal-Menaka Suresh in lead roles.