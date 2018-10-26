Badhaai Ho box-office collection: There’s no stopping this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer!

  1. Home
By: | Published: October 26, 2018 3:34 PM

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Badhaai Ho' is doing well since its release on October 18.

badhaai ho box office collection, badhai ho, ayushmann Khurrana, bollywood, bollywood film badhai hoStill from the movie.

Badhaai Ho box-office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ is doing well since its release on October 18. Despite the absence of an A-lister from the cast, the film has raked in a good amount on box-office. Trade and business analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday revealed that the film’s collection so far stands at Rs 66.10 cr.

“BadhaaiHo hits the ball out of the park… Proves all calculations and estimations wrong… Puts up a SUPERB TOTAL in its extended Week 1… Thu 7.35 cr, Fri 11.85 cr, Sat 12.80 cr, Sun 13.70 cr, Mon 5.65 cr, Tue 5.50 cr, Wed 5 cr, Thu 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 66.10 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

Badhaai Ho is a comedy-drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Sanya Malhotra in important roles. The film has been produced by Vineet Jain, Hemant Bhandari and Aleya Sen under the banner of Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures. The story has been written by Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial.

The movie shows the journey of an elderly couple (played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao) who are expecting another child. Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of their elder son and Sanya Malhotra stars as his love interest.

In a recent interview, Amit Sharma said that he was amazed at the response the film has got.

“I am getting calls from everywhere. A friend called from London while watching Badhaai Ho. He said he felt he was watching it in Lucknow. The response of the audience is so intense and deep, it almost feels as though every Indian has adopted the film,” Sharma said.

