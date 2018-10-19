Badhaai Ho box-office collection day 1: Flying Start! Ayushmann Khurrana starrer takes advantage of partial holiday

Badhaai Ho box-office collection day 1: The film has raked in Rs 7.29 cr. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Badhaai Ho box-office collection day 1: These are exciting times for Ayushmann Khurrana. A day after his thriller Andhadhun entered Rs 50 crore club, ‘Badhaai Ho’ starring Ayushmann, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta has got off to a flying start too, cashing on the partial holiday. Directed by Amit Sharma, Badhaai Ho has managed to earn Rs 7.29 crore on day 1 and is likely to pick up over the extended weekend despite competition.

The first-day collection of the film was confirmed by trade and business analyst Taran Adarsh. “#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START… Gets the advantage of partial holiday… Expected to score over the weekend… Thu ₹ 7.29 cr. India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

#BadhaaiHo takes a FLYING START… Gets the advantage of partial holiday… Expected to score over the weekend… Thu ₹ 7.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 19, 2018

Ever since his entry in Bollywood with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana has chosen to offbeat films. Some of them including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan also did well on the box-office and Badhaai Ho will be the latest addition in the list.

The film is about a couple that has a grown up son already, but they get set to become parents again.

Neena Gupta who plays Ayushmann’s mother in the film had said in a recent interview that Badhaai Ho is not only about breaking taboos, but about ageless love. “It is an important thing and I don’t think anyone has ever spoken about this. The more I worked in the film, the more I realised that it is very important and is more than just ‘hasi, mazaak (humour)’,” Neena added.