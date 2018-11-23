Badhaai Ho Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film continues to win hearts

Although its earnings declined to 25.93 per cent, it is still “remarkable”.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Badhaai Ho’ garnered Rs 128.4 crore so far even as its earnings slowed down in the fifth week of its release on October 18. The movie had earned Rs 66.10 crore in the first week of its release. Although its earnings declined to 25.93 per cent, it is still “remarkable”. “#BadhaaiHo continues to win hearts and woo BO… Decline in Week 5 [vis-à-vis Week 4]: 25.93%, which is REMARKABLE,” movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted. The family entertainer, which revolves around the themes of romance and pregnancy, got thump ups from the critics and the movie watchers as well.

The movie saw collections drop around 25 per cent to Rs 8 crore from its fourth-week earnings of around Rs 11 crore. Presenting a comparative picture of the film business, Adarsh tweeted, “#BadhaaiHo biz at a glance…Week 1: Rs 66.10 cr, Week 2: Rs 28.15 cr, Week 3: Rs 15.35 cr, Week 4: Rs 10.80 cr, Week 5: Rs 8 cr, Total: Rs 128.40 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

‘Badhaai Ho’ had to face the star-heavy ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ at the box office. The presence of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan did not go well with the audience and the later failed to fulfil massive expectations of the viewers and the movie crumbled soon after its release. It got a negative response from both audiences and critics alike, benefiting ‘Badhaai Ho’ in managing a good run at the box office.

Starring Ayushmann opposite ‘Dangal’-star Sanya Malhotra, the cast of director Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s ‘Badhaai Ho’ includes Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri. The movie broke many records at the box office and surpassed the collections of many Bollywood flicks like Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Rajkumar Rao’s Stree.

The ‘Diwali’ festivities played up well for Ayushmann, who saw two consequent films getting praise from the critics and the audience. His first film to hit the theatres was ‘Andhadhun’, which was a crime-thriller. With its suspenseful plot and dark-humour, the film, which had released on October 5, collected Rs 102.38 crore worldwide, out of which Rs 91.02 crore came from India.